Linda Ellen Pritts

July 17, 1944 - Oct. 21, 2020

QUINCY - Linda Ellen Pritts, 76, of Quincy, formerly of Dalton City, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Linda was born July 17, 1944, in rural Shelby County, IL, the daughter of Ralph Clark Hardy and Wanda P. (Wilcox) Hardy. Linda worked at Walmart for many years. She married William (Bill) Wright Pritts on December 30, 1962 in Hinton, IL and he preceded her in death on May 4, 2005. Also preceding her in death were her parents, grandparents and granddaughter Brittany E. Pritts.

Linda is survived by her son, Mark (Jennifer) Pritts of Quincy; daughter, Gina (John) Howard of Argenta; grandchildren: Landon Pritts, Tristan Pritts, Grayson Pritts, Morgan Pritts, and Erin Pritts.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the service time of 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 26, 2020, at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. Burial will be in Marrowbone Twp. Cemetery, Bethany. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

The family of Linda Ellen Pritts is being served by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2801 N. Monroe Street, Decatur, IL.