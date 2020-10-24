George Franklin Kuhns

April 30, 1927 - Sept. 18 2020

DECATUR - George Franklin Kuhns, 93, of Decatur, died peacefully in his sleep, Friday evening, September 18, 2020 at home in Florida.

George was born April 30, 1927 in Decatur, the son of George Hiser and Faustine (Fullerton) Kuhns, little brother of Martha (Dick) Weicker and Helen Faustine Kuhns of Oreana. He proudly served our country in the US Navy during WWII and after the war received a commission as an intelligence officer in the Naval Reserves. Following his military service, George attended the University of Illinois and Millikin University receiving a BS in Physics and Math. After graduating, he taught at White School in Argenta-Oreana for two years. He then worked for the State of Illinois as a safety manager for the Illinois Department of Transportation for 35 years.

George was a lifelong member of Central Christian Church. He met Patricia Eileen March in church choir. George and Patt were married by Rev. Carrell W. Flewelling on June 11, 1950. He and his wife were honored as Deacon Emeritus at Central Christian.

Surviving are his son, George Alan Kuhns (Catherine) of Winter Park, FL; daughter, Linda Kuhns of Decatur; his favorite grandson, George Adam Kuhns of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; favorite granddaughter, Meaghan (Stephen) Browning; his remarkable great-granddaughter, Catherine "Kate" Browning; many talented nieces and nephews , sister-in-law, and loved cousins. Preceding George in death his beloved wife Patricia of 65 years; his loving parents, George H. and Faustine; his in-laws, Blanche and Raymond March; his doting sisters: Martha (Richard) Weicker and Helen Faustine and many other loved relatives.

A private family memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 27, 2020. There will be live streaming of the memorial service at cccdisciples.com.

Memorials in George's honor may be made to Central Christian Church, 650 W William St., Decatur, IL 62522.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.