Kenneth Ray Koonce

Sept. 5, 1942 - Oct. 22, 2020

DECATUR - Kenneth Ray Koonce, 78 of Decatur died Thursday, October 22, 2020 in his residence surrounded by his family.

Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. At Heartland Community Church (3253 Brush College Road Decatur, IL 62526). Flag folding ceremony and Taps at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to HSHS Hospice or Cancer Care Specialists Decatur, IL. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Kenneth was born September 5, 1942 in Taylorville, IL, son of Janice Pauline Peters and Chester Dale Grunden. He retired from Traver Prairie Materials after twenty-five years. He served in the U.S. Army 1961 to 1964.

Surviving are his wife Janet Elaine (Osgood) Koonce; children: Melinda Koonce, Kenny Ray Jr., (Gail) Koonce, Chad (Melissa) Koonce, Shelly Brown (Mark Hughes); grandson, Austin Brown (Payton Tarter) "Love you to the Moon and Back", nine grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Kenneth was a devoted, loving husband, father and grandfather.

