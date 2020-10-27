Beverly Ann McIntyre

April 19, 1938 - Oct. 23, 2020

DECATUR - Beverly Ann McIntyre, 82, of Decatur, IL, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Lowery officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta. Memorials in Beverly's honor may be given to Maranatha Assembly of God.

Beverly was born April 19, 1938, in Decatur, the daughter of Francis and Mildred (Spears) Cook. She married Richard McIntyre June 5, 1959, in Decatur.

Beverly loved the Lord and was a member of Maranatha Assembly of God. She retired from Blank, Wesselink, Cook & Associates after 30 years of service. Beverly especially loved to spend time with her grandchildren and was very sweet and kind to everyone.

Surviving is her husband of 61 years, Richard; grandsons: Chad (Brandi) McIntyre of Decatur and Chris McIntyre (fiancee Erin) of Mt. Zion; great-grandchildren: Kaylee, Tia, Keeley, and Nadia McIntyre; daughter-in-law: Kathy McIntyre of Boody; brother: Francis "Bud" (Janice) Cook of Maryville; sisters: Sharon Good and Donna Crisel, both of Decatur and Susie (Leroy) Gober of Long Creek. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, son Richard McIntyre, Jr. and sister Darlene.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.