Raymond E.D. Schollenbruch

June 5, 1927 - Nov. 2, 2020

DECATUR – Raymond E.D. Schollenbruch, 93, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Imboden Creek Living Center.

Raymond was born June 5, 1927, in Decatur, the son of Fred and Augusta (Schultz) Schollenbruch. A US Army veteran, Raymond worked as an inspector at Caterpillar.

Graveside services with military rites will be Monday, November 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Graceland Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.