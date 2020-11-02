Steve H. Rigsby

June 22, 1951 - Oct. 30, 2020

DECATUR – Steve H. Rigsby, 69, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at his home in Teutopolis, in the arms of his good friend Jeff "Bump" Myers.

Steve was born June 22, 1951, in Fairbury, IL, the son of Garnold "Red" and Evelyn "Tope" Rigsby. He was a graduate of MacArthur High School in 1969. He attended Lake Land Community College where he was enrolled in the alcohol and loose women program. He worked at A.E. Staley for 18 years. His real passion was his other job as a bookie, which he did for 40 years retiring in 2019 because his hearing was bad (probably drunk).

Steve is survived by his sons: Jeremy and Shawn, who he had with his first wife Connie Baughman. His second wife divorced him without his knowledge in January of this year. He is also survived by his brother, Kim (Kathy) and his sister, Pam (Fred); his grandchildren: Kaylee, Kelsi, Kyle, Matthew, Gabriel, Ava, and his great-grandson, Dax. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Most of all his dog Sadie, who he loved more than any person mentioned above.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents and twin brother, Scott "Scooter" Rigsby.

A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please give gift certificates from the Kiku Spa to his sons Jeremy and Shawn, and his adopted son Jeff Drake. CDC guidelines will be followed, masks are required.

The family of Steve H. Rigsby is being served by the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Ave, Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.