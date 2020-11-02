Mary Herschberger

March 17, 1926 - Oct. 20, 2020

ARTHUR -

Mary Herschberger, 94 of Arthur, IL passed away peacefully at 1:50 AM on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family and caregiver.

Private funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Arthur Mennonite Church. Rev. Glen Rhodes will officiate. Burial will be in the Arthur Cemetery. A public viewing will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main in Arcola, IL. Please observe all social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

Mary was born on March 17, 1926 in Arthur, IL (Moultrie County) She is a daughter of Samuel N. and Fannie (Herschberger) Beachy. She married Henry D. Herschberger on December 21, 1944 in Arthur, IL.

She is survived by her husband of 75 years and 10 months, Henry Herschberger of Arthur, IL; three children: Larry and his wife Sheryll of Arthur, IL, Richard "Rich" and his wife Vicki of Arthur, IL, and Carol Kennel and her husband Rod of Arthur, IL; grandchildren: Colby Tyler Herschberger of Arthur, IL, Clayton Ross Herschberger of Arthur, IL, Elizabeth Renee Smith and her husband Zachariah of California, Geneva Marie Johnson and her husband Damon of Ohio, Heather Dawn Massie and her husband Dr. James Massie of Nashville, TN, Meagan Brooke Walsh and her husband Brett of Shorewood, IL, Landon Kennel and his wife Gracie of Denver, CO; and great-grandchildren: Wyatt Jeffrey Herschberger, Owen Henry Herschberger, River Smith, Gibson Johnson, Marshall Johnson, Matthew Daniel Massie, Meredith Caroline Massie, Howard Willem Walsh, Alana Kelsey Walsh, Benjamin Quincy Walsh, and Colin Jude Walsh; step grandchildren: Traci Stain, Brian Behrends, Dean Behrends and Laura Anderson.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Noah Beachy, Alvin Beachy; two sisters: Lovina Yoder, Esther Herschberger and still born sister.

Mary was a member of the Arthur Mennonite Church. In her earlier years she was active teaching Bible School and Sunday School. For 30 years she arranged floral bouquets for the church sanctuary, holiday's and special events. During the holidays she placed greenery and candle chimneys in each church sanctuary window. Often the floral arrangements were flowers from her own garden. Her ideas brought about the Salad Supper for the Mother Daughter Banquets. She sang in the church choir and she was active in "The Octette" to provide special music at church and special events.

She had her student pilot's license for the Cessna she loved to fly. At times she would complete her housework for the day and fly the Cessna over the countryside and "buzz" the men in the field before returning home. Recently she talked about "flying again". She and Henry would fly the family on vacations in the Cessna. They traveled abroad, traveled to all 50 states- and Motor-coached across the country from Alaska to Key West.

She enjoyed landscaping, interior design, floral arranging and was a professional seamstress. Her love was in the garden – shaping, pruning, trimming, and weeding her perennial beds. Not so long ago, she took daffodils from her perennial bed- dried the bulbs - carefully and meticulously cleaned the bulbs to share with granddaughters.

She was active with Arthur's Centennial. She served on the committee for designing and decorating the Eberhardt Village during construction. It was very important to her that one room was set aside for the residents to pray or meditate.

For many years she helped with the MCC Relief Sale- designing the quilt sale handbook cover.

Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family – her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She loved to use her IPAD for years and even recently to keep in touch with her family.

Memorials may be made to Lincolnland Home Care, Lincolnland Hospice and the Arthur Mennonite Church.