Joyce D. Marques

May 10, 1934 - Oct. 30, 2020

MT. ZION - Joyce D. Marques, 86, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away October 30, 2020 at Heritage Healthcare of Mt Zion, surrounded by her family. Joyce was born May 10, 1934 in Stonington, IL, the daughter of George and Mabel (Baughman) Shotten. She married Ronald A. Marques on Nov 8, 1952 in Decatur, IL. She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Forsyth, IL. She enjoyed reading, walking, playing piano and was a wonderful baker. Joyce especially enjoyed spending time with her beloved grandchildren. Surviving are her children David Marques (Edith) of Mt. Zion, IL, Cathy Burgstahler (Max) of Decatur, IL, Nancy Kramer (James) of Decatur, IL; nine grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren. Preceding in death are her husband Ronald; son, Gary Marques; brother, Leon Shotton and sister, Joan Henebry. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur, IL. A memorial service will be held 7:00 PM, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Memorials: Our Redeemer Lutheran Church or Heritage Healthcare, Activity Department. Joyce's family would like to thank Kindred Hospice, Kayla and the entire staff at Heritage Healthcare for the loving care of our mom over the past year and Deanna and Vicky for their love and faithful visits. Joyce loved to hear the Word and share the joy it gave to her. "The joy of the Lord is my strength". The Moran and Goebel Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Joyce. condolences may be left to her family at www.moranandgoebel.com.