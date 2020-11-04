Menu
Gary Lee "Bones" Roberts

Sept. 1, 1961 - Nov. 1, 2020

HARRISTOWN - Gary Lee "Bones" Roberts, 59, of Harristown, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital from injuries received in a motorcycle accident.

Due to current health concerns, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Bones was born September 1, 1961 in Decatur, the middle child of John Lee and R. Lorraine (Tuvell) Roberts. He attended Niantic-Harristown schools and later earned his GED. He was a concrete truck driver for Christy-Foltz for several years. Bones was one of a kind, an ornery red head and full of BS. He loved riding his Harley and hanging out with his friends.

Surviving are his sister, Brenda (Lane) Hendricks; brother, Steve (Julie Anderson) Roberts of Decatur; nephews: Josh (Jana Grienke) Hendricks, Tyler (Danielle Wilber) Hendricks and Cory (Crystal) Hendricks of Decatur; niece, Haylee Roberts of Peoria; great nephew and nieces, Lane Hendricks, Krissy Wilber and Chloe Reynolds of Decatur; companion Terri Coughlin of Oakley; several cousins and many friends.

Bones was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; infant niece, Samantha Hendricks, four uncles, three aunts and five cousins.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at DMH on the fifth floor ICU.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
