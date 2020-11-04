Menu
Larry L. Coats

Larry L. Coats

Nov. 14, 1939 - Nov. 2, 2020

LINCOLN - Larry L. Coats, 80, of Lincoln, IL passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Private services will be held. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County.

Larry was born on November 14, 1939 in Havana, IL, the son of Clyde and Anna (Johnson) Coats. He married Karen L. Hill on April 16, 1992. He proudly served in the United States Army. Larry retired as the president of Farmer State Bank of Fulton County in Lewistown, IL. He enjoyed reading, fishing and spending time with his family.

Larry is survived by his wife, Karen L. Coats of Lincoln, IL; daughters: Kimberly Coats of Sarasota, FL and Amy Coats (Darrin Johnson) of Sarasota, FL; step-daughter, Julie Bradford of Decatur, IL; grandson, Jack Johnson of Sarasota, FL; brothers: Irwin (Elaine) Coats of Arlington Heights, IL and Boyd Coats of Hideaway, TX; sister, Gail (George) Hamilton of Peoria, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters: Rita Smith and Shirley Vaughn and his beloved dog, Molly.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Nov. 4, 2020.
Kimmy and Amy,
So sorry for your loss. I will cherish my childhood memories with your family ❤ Time spent at the Mother Daughter Teas, your amazing tree house and time spent on Whittier. Your Dad was so special and he loved you both dearly. May those loving memories with him help bring you both comfort. Much Love to all of you ❤
Julia Wort
Friend
November 3, 2020