William "Bill" Harvey Hamilton

Oct. 20, 1930 - Oct. 25, 2020

DECATUR - William "Bill" Harvey Hamilton, 90, of Decatur, formerly of Bethany. Went to be with our Lord and Savior Sunday, 8:15 a.m. October 25, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.

Bill was born October 20, 1930, in Brighton, Illinois, son of Harvey Alan Hamilton and Cora Bell (Bicker) Wood.

He married Lila Elizabeth Smith on February 20, 1949 in Bethany, IL, she preceded him in death on March 16, 1987.

He married Patsy June (O'Dell) (Dorsey) on April 15, 1995, in Decatur, IL.

Bill served in the US Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, during the Korean conflict. He was a member of the Carpenters Local 742 of Decatur for 79 years and served as President and Business Agent from 1970-1987.

Bill was a member of the Bethany Free Methodist Church and Moundford Free Methodist Church in Decatur.

Bill was a wonderful Christian man, loving husband, father and stepfather. Anyone who had the privilege of meeting or knowing him was truly blessed. He was a kindhearted soul who was always there lending a hand to those in need. He had a personality like no other. He was quick witted and always had a saying or little ditty to recite for every occasion. He loved to have fun and get people laughing.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Patsy Hamilton; son, Harvey Hamilton; daughter, Melody Smith; three grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his five stepchildren: Robert Dorsey, Sherry Truman, Timothy Dorsey, Stephen Dorsey, Susan Carbone; 17 grandchildren; 22 great- grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren from his stepchildren's families.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lila; three sisters; four half-brothers and one half-sister.

Funeral services were held at Moundford Free Methodist Church in Decatur, IL on October 29, 2020.

Any condolences, notes or messages for Patsy and family can be sent to [email protected]