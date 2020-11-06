Edward B. Phipps

Sept. 23, 1931 - Oct. 30, 2020

BAXTER, Tennessee - Graveside services and interment for Edward B. Phipps, age 89, of Baxter, TN and formerly of Decatur, IL, will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Bement Township Cemetery in Bement, IL. Pastor Naomi Roberts will officiate.

Edward passed away Friday evening October 30, 2020 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

He was born Wednesday, September 23, 1931 in Garfield, KY to the late James Eddie and Maud Bell McCubbins Phipps.

Edward was a retired Sergeant of the Decatur Police Dept. in Decatur, IL and later worked a number of years for the Marion County Sheriff's Department.

He was an member of Macon Chapter #21 Royal Arch Masons in Decatur and attended Cookeville First Christian Church.

Survivors include his son, Steve Phipps and wife, Annette of Danville, KY; daughter, Cindy Yockers and husband, Gary of Baxter, TN; granddaughters: Tami Green, and Ashlee Reznicsek and husband, Adam of Redmond, OR; grandson, Josh Phipps; great-grandson, Tyson Reznicsek; sisters: Wilma Jackson, Dorothy Ensign both of Decatur and Maxine Lang of Texas; and two brothers: James (Renee) Phipps of Decatur and Donald (Inez) of Altamont, IL.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Anderson Phipps.

Memorial contributions may be made to Police Benevolent and Protective Association (PBPA) Decatur Unit 39. www.http://decaturpbpa39.com

Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (931)526-6111 Share your thoughts and memories at www.hhhfunerals.com.