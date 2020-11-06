Sandra Kay Bramel

Feb. 20, 1954 - Nov. 1, 2020

CERRO GORDO - Sandra Kay Bramel, 66, of Cerro Gordo, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, in a tragic house fire.

Sandy was born February 20, 1954, in Hazard, KY, to Ralph B. and Bethel (Sparks) Seals. She married Russell Alan Bramel on June 24, 1989 in Oakley, IL. Sandy was an artist, who enjoyed making jewelry, gardening, spending time with her family, friends and animals. She was a spiritual person that you could always count on.

She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Russell; her daughter, Amanda (John) Tracy; her two granddaughters: Ava Rose and Cassandra Sue Tracy; her three sisters: Kathy (Eddie) Speagle, Debby (Alan) Shride and Elisabeth Baugus; and her brother Jeff Seals.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Patty Seals.

The family of Sandy would like to thank everyone, including the fire department, medical personnel and the Cerro Gordo community, for all their thoughts, prayers and love sent their way during this time. A special thank you to Heather Tirpak and Lucy Brownlee.

The family will be hosting a celebration of life for Sandy on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Cerro Gordo Civic Center 229 E. South Street, Cerro Gordo, IL, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cerro Gordo State Bank P.O. Box 440, Cerro Gordo, IL 61818, for the benefit of Russell Bramel and Amanda Tracy to be used towards expenses from this tragedy.

The family of Sandy Bramel being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.