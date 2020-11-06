Menu
Search
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rebecca Harbert

Rebecca Harbert

July 23, 1949 - Nov. 4, 2020

HERRICK - Rebecca Harbert, 71, of Herrick passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in her home. She was born July 23, 1949 in Vandalia to the late James and Marjorie (Sharp) Carter. She married Andrew Harbert on December 19, 1987 in Andy's parents house in rural Herrick and he survives in Herrick. Rebecca was a homemaker and enjoyed the outdoors, especially flowers, animals and mushroom hunting. She loved her family more than anything.

Rebecca is also survived by her son, Shawn M. (Michelle C.) Carter, Rochester, IL; grandchildren: Wyatt Carter and Luz Esmeralda Carter; step grandson, Xander Crisp; brother, James Carter, Vandalia, IL; mother-in-law, Virginia Harbert, Herrick, IL and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Rebecca will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 in McCracken-Dean Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. with Nick Robertson officiating. Burial will be in Myers Cemetery, Herrick. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until service time in the funeral home.

Memorials in Rebecca's honor may be made to HSHS Hospice and will be McCracken-Dean Funeral Home who is assisting the family.www.mdfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
MCCRACKEN-DEAN FUNERAL HOME
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.