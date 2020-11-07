David Alan Schlosser

July 29, 1955 - Oct. 30, 2020

DECATUR - David Alan Schlosser, 65, of Decatur passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital.

David Schlosser was born July 29, 1955 to Floyd and Mary (Fortner) Schlosser. He married Alice Brewer on February 10, 1978.

David was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He retired from Mervis Ind. after 36 years of service as a machine operator. In his younger years, he loved to go hunting and ride motorcycles. Most of all he loved spending time at home with his wife, dog Max, and watching his two grandsons.

David is survived by his wife, Alice Schlosser; his seven children: James D. Schlosser; Tommy Burkey; Chad and wife, Tina Schlosser; Del and wife, Laura Burkey; Jodi Schlosser; David S. Schlosser and fiance Heather; Alisha and husband, James Phillips. His sisters are Connie and husband, Dave Flemings; Donna and husband, Leonard Jenkins; and Mary Ann and husband, Scott Dillman as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded by his parents and his brother Floyd (Butch).

David was loved very dearly and will be missed by his wife and family.

Services to celebrate the life of David Schlosser will be postponed due to COVID. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105) or his family. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is assisting the family. Please sign the family guestbook at

www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com