MT. ZION - Mark D. McNicol, 67, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Private family services will be held. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mark was born on February 28, 1953 in Decatur, IL, the son of James William "Bill" McNicol and Nelda A. (Cassell) McNicol. He married Carol F. McClelland on June 2, 1982. She preceded him in death on February 10, 2002. Mark previously worked as a Lineman for the power company in Buffalo, NY, a cable installer in Decatur, IL and retired from the Mt. Zion Police Department with over 20 years of service. After retirement Mark worked corporate security at ADM. He was a member of the Civil Air Patrol, Air & Rescue. He was also a member of the Blue Knights International Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. Mark enjoyed flying gliders and traveling to Florida. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and his beloved dog, Maya.

Mark is survived by his mother, Nelda A. McNicol of Mt. Zion, IL; sons: Brandon T. McNicol of Decatur, IL, Cory L. (Heather) McNicol of Normal, IL and William Patrick (Lindsey) McNicol of Harristown, IL; sisters: Marcia A. McNicol of Springfield, IL and Mari Lyn (Don) Quick of Bement, IL; grandchildren: Azlynn Rice of Decatur, IL, Carter McNicol, Carson McNicol and Madelyn McNicol all of Normal, IL, Cody Davison and Alyssa Chandler both of Decatur, IL.

He was preceded in death by his wife, father and his companion, Tricia Henry.

"Popo" loved the wind in his hair, the sand on his feet and will be deeply missed by everyone he loved.

