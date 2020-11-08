Menu
Search
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Edith R. Kiser
1923 - 2020
BORN
August 30, 1923
DIED
October 31, 2020

Edith R. Kiser

Aug. 30, 1923 - Oct. 31, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tennessee - Edith R. Kiser, 97, of White House, TN formerly of Decatur, IL and Zolfo Springs, FL, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Edith married William Kiser on February 11, 1965. He preceded her in death on March 16, 2019.

She is survived by sons: Roger (Debbie) Tolladay of Springfield, TN; David (Jennifer) Tolladay of Decatur, IL; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; one sister; one brother and son, Douglas Tolladay.

No public services are being planned at this time due to gathering restrictions. The family is planning a celebration of life memorial to be held at a later date in Zolfo Springs where Edith and Bill spent many happy years. A special thank you to grandson, Donald who became Edith's caretaker, roommate, card partner and "executive chef" upon her move to Tennessee after Bill's passing.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.