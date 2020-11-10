William E. Dondeville Jr.

Feb. 4, 1937 - Nov. 6, 2020

DECATUR - William E. Dondeville Jr, 83, of Decatur, passed away November 6, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

William was born February 4, 1937 in Peoria, IL, the son of William E. and Celestina (Shaner) Dondeville, Sr. He married Marian Larry on November 9, 1963 in Decatur, IL. He was a veteran of the US Army.

William was a graduate from Manual High School in Peoria, IL and earned a BA from Southern Illinois University. William hired on with Caterpillar Tractor Company and ascended to the position of supervisor.

William was a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church. He enjoyed golfing and bowling.

Surviving are his wife, Marian; daughter, Elizabeth Mixell of Decatur, IL; siblings: Howard Dondeville (Sharon) of Utah, Robert Dondeville (Beverly) of Mt. Zion, IL, Diane Hicks (Gary) of Oreana, IL; grandchildren: Stephen Mixell, Erica Barger (Eric); great-grandchildren: Julia Nicole (Azure), Adriauna Barger; and great-great-grandchild, Danny Nicole.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Fairlawn Cemetery.

Memorials: Pilgrim Lutheran Church and Alzheimer's Association.

Williams family would like to thank the entire staff of Lincolnshire Memory Care for their loving care of William and the staff and medical team of Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Condolences may be left to Williams family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com. Services will be broadcast at www.funeralvue.com/login/event/#40252.