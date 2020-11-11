Judy Mahannah

March 4, 1941 - Nov. 4, 2020

SPRINGFIELD - Judy Mahannah, 79, entered heaven on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Born Judith Ann Broom on March 4, 1941 to Herschel and Alice Broom in Effingham, IL, Judy grew up in Edgewood and Mason. She married Gary Mahannah on November 8, 1968. Judy attended beauty college in Decatur and operated her beauty shop in Mt Zion and Long Creek for more than 40 years.

She loved her family, and sadly leaves behind her husband Gary, sister Glenda Ready, children Tyce Mahannah, Sheri Mahannah, Angi Deaton, Charles Mahannah and Tammy Mahannah. Her grandchildren mourning her loss include Cody Mahannah, Katie Henderson, A.J. Anderson, Blake Anderson, Megan Rhoades, Mandy Christian, Ryan Mahannah, Austin Mahannah, Miani Mahannah, Alexandra Espinoza, Christopher Espinoza, Emory Espinoza, Halle Espinoza, Nicholas Baker, Breana Baker, and Zachary Baker. Judy adored her great grandchildren, Reese, Maverick, Mackson, Corbin, Reed, Meyer, Maris, Gracie and Caleb.

Judy is reunited in heaven with her mom and dad, daughter Debbie Espinoza, and many friends from her beauty shop.

Judy will be buried in Mt Zion Cemetery. The family will hold a service for Judy at a later date.

We thank and praise our Lord God for his mercy and peace as Judy endured her last days. We also thank God for the amazing care Judy received at St John's Hospital, making her comfortable and letting her talk to her family by phone.

May God hold us all as we struggle to get through our life without Judy.

As scripture reminds us, In My Father's house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. (John 14:2).

But our citizenship is in heaven. And we eagerly await a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ, who, by the power that enables him to bring everything under his control, will transform our lowly bodies so that they will be like his glorious body. (Philippians 3:20-21).

He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death' or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away. (Revelation 21:4).

And the song on mom's lips as she transcended, When the saints go marching in, Dear Lord I want to be in that number….

Lord God thank you for receiving her.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.