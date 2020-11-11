Menu
Susan Diane Cothern
1950 - 2020
BORN
June 26, 1950
DIED
October 26, 2020

Susan Diane Cothern

June 26, 1950 - Oct. 27, 2020

WOODSTOCK - Susan Diane Cothern, 70, passed away peacefully at her home in Woodstock, IL on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Susan was born on June 26, 1950 to Walt and Betty Schultz and grew up in Decatur, Illinois.

Susan is survived by her daughters: Colleen Cothern and Kelsey Gonzalez (Charlie); grandchildren: Jack and Jenna Gonzalez; former husbands: Randal Walser and Dan Cothern; sister, Nancy Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Although she is dearly missed, Susan's transcendent spirit and loving heart remains with us all.

For more information, please visit www.slmcfh.com


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
