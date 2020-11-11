Marti K. Lipscomb

Feb. 26, 1955 - Nov. 5, 2020

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia - On Thursday, November 5, 2020, Marti Lipscomb passed away in Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach, VA. Marti was born February 26, 1955, in Decatur, Illinois to Ray and Maggie (Sapp) Deardorff. She is preceded in death by her parents and niece, Kristen Deardorff.

Marti graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1973 and Illinois State University in 1978. She joined the U. S. Navy in 1979. She retired in 2017 from the Parks and Recreation of the City of Virginia Beach, VA.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Lipscomb, Virginia Beach, VA; son Matthew (Jessica) Lipscomb of Charleston, S.C.; sister Shelley McGee of Texarkana, TX; brothers: Delmar (Carol) Deardorff of Decatur, IL, Kelley (Kerry) Deardorff of Hot Springs, AR, and Kevin (Lisa) Deardorff of Surprise, AZ; and three grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions to The Lymphatic Education & Research Network (LE&RN) http://lymphaticnetwork.org/. Marti was afflicted with the lymphedema disorder which resulted in poor circulation, clotting, with swelling and pain in her extremities.