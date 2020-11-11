Menu
Ronald J. Pollard

March 24, 1938 - Nov. 7, 2020

SHELBYVILLE - Ronald James Pollard, 82, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 11:32 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.

Graveside services for family and friends will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 in Oak Grove Cemetery, near Shelbyville, IL with Pastor Jeff Yandell officiating and military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard. Memorials may be given to the Shelby County Honor Guard or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL.

Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Nov. 11, 2020.
Judy, Chris, And Rick: Laura and I are so sorry for your loss and send our heartfelt condolences to you and your families at this most difficult time.
Denny M Drnjevic
November 11, 2020