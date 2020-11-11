James T. Mattingly

Nov. 3, 1940 - Nov. 2, 2020

DECATUR - James T. Mattingly, 79, of Decatur, IL, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital.

Private family graveside services will be held. Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in James's honor to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

James was born November 3, 1940, in Hardinsburg, KY, son of Joseph Harold and Anna K. (Tivitt) Mattingly. He married Beverly Jo Hickman on August 14, 1965 in Kentucky. James was a U.S. Navy veteran. He retired from UPS in 1995 after 32 years of service, and was very active at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Surviving is his wife of 55 years, Beverly Jo; children: Jamie (Sherry) Mattingly of Decatur and Becky (Rod) Harrelson of Maroa; grandchildren: Ashley (Austin) Bliven, J.D. Mattingly, Tyler Marsh (Lauren Hocking), all of Decatur, Brandon (Kelsy) Marsh of Argenta, and Cody Marsh of Maroa; step-grandchild: Justin (Tiffany) Harrelson of Decatur; great-grandchild: Kade Bliven of Decatur and great-grandchild to be: Cooper Marsh of Argenta; step-great-grandchild Londyn Harrelson of Decatur; two brothers: Joe and Jerry Mattingly; one sister: Lydia Allgood; and many nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by his parents and twin brother John Mattingly.

