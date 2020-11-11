Menu
Search
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John C. Knaus

John C. Knaus

Nov. 21, 1930 - Nov. 8, 2020

DECATUR - John C. Knaus, 89, of Decatur, IL passed away peacefully in his home at 5:55 pm, Sunday, November 8, 2020.

A private family graveside service will be held in Oak Grove Baptist Cemetery, rural Sullivan, IL. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials to The Elephant Sanctuary, 27 E. Main Street, Hohenwald, TN 38462. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

John was born November 21, 1930, in Springfield, IL the son of Clyde and Christine Knaus. He married Delores M. Jones on February 4, 1950. She preceded him in death on June 21, 2015.

John retired from Firestone Tire and Rubber Company having been a Calendar Operator.

Surviving are his sons: Robert Knaus (Diane) of Belleville, IL, Richard Knaus (Julie) of Harristown, IL, Randall Knaus of Atlanta, GA, and Edward Knaus (Kimberly) of Sullivan, IL; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren also survive.

John was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brother, and two sisters.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dawson & Wikoff - Mt. Zion
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.