Robert "Bob" Orin Day

April 18, 1941 - Nov. 9, 2020

DECATUR - Robert "Bob" Orin Day, 79, passed away on November 9, 2020, at Lincolnshire Place in Decatur, IL, much beloved by his family.

He was born April 18, 1941, in Clinton, IL, the son of Orin L. Day and Jessie M. Day, both of whom preceded him in death. He was a graduate of Kemper Military School in Missouri.

As a boy, he loved playing baseball and basketball, and his favorite pet on the farm where he grew up was Frisky, the goat. As an adult, he enjoyed golfing and watching baseball. He was a lifelong fan of the Detroit Tigers, and his favorite player was Al Kaline who also passed away this year. Most of all he loved his family. He was always especially fond of the children, and he will be remembered for the hours spent teaching them how to hit a baseball, catch a fly ball, and field a grounder; taking a niece to her first Major League baseball game and a nephew to his first Major League game; and for all those trips to Dairy Queen with Uncle Bob. His was a heart of love and he will be greatly missed.

He leaves two sisters: Marylin D. Cushing and Rita L. Oakley; many nieces and nephews: Lynne (June Dye) Cushing, Eleanor Cushing-Dye; Matthew (Angela) Cushing, Jacob (Emily) Cushing, Liam Cushing, Owen Cushing, Katie Cushing, Cameron Brown, Julia Cushing, Allison Cushing; Kristin (Norbert) Seitz, Elizabeth Aldrich, Lauren Aldrich, Scarlett Seitz; Bethany (Joseph) Mazza; David Oakley.

A private service to honor Bob and celebrate his life will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Lincolnshire Place for their devoted and never failing love and compassionate care.

Honoring Bob's wishes, cremation services will be provided by the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL. The family will host a gathering at a later date. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.