Freda Eileen Allen

Nov. 30, 1928 - Nov. 10, 2020

DECATUR - Freda Eileen Allen, 91, of Decatur, IL passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Metropolitan Baptist Church.

Freda was born on November 30, 1928 in Jasper County, IL, the daughter of Charles B. and Lucy D. (Birk) Woods. She married Don A. Allen on April 19, 1947. He preceded her in death on December 14, 2000. She retired after 20 years of service from First National Bank, Decatur, as a bank officer. Freda loved serving at Metropolitan Baptist Church, especially in the scripture printing ministry.

She and her husband enjoyed river boating with friends. Freda was known for her delicious cinnamon rolls and homemade noodles. She cherished time with her family and especially her grandchildren.

Freda is survived by her children: Judith (Micheal) Stine of Decatur, IL and James (Jann) Allen of Candor, NY; sister, Carol (Bob) Rhodes of Oakland, IL; grandchildren: Linda Vording, Wade (Paula) Stine, Eric Stine, Amanda "Cricket" Allen and Melissa Allen; great grandchildren: Jessica (Tyler) Mitchell, Jarod (Bryanna) Klaus, Jaden Klaus, Shelby Beiler, Tessa Stine, Logan Stine and Ani Stine; great-great grandchildren: Ava Mitchell and Hank Klaus.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughters: Barbara Allen and Gloria (David) Vording; brothers: Lloyd F. Woods and Neil Woods and her granddaughter, Deborah Klaus.

