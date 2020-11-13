Menu
Search
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael Lynn Eckart

Michael Lynn Eckart

Aug. 11, 1958 - Oct. 26, 2020

PEORIA - Michael was born to Donald S. Eckart Sr. and Darlene J. Davis (L. Dean Davis).

Surviving are his wife, Rose; three children: Michael S. Eckart, Josh Eckart and Amelia Eckart; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Donna Harris of Warrensburg; brothers: David Eckart of Warrensburg, Mark Eckart (Marian) of Decatur.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; sister, Mary A. Sheets and brother, Donald (Huck) S. Eckart, Jr. and mother-in-law, Beverly Reed.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.