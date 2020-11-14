Forrestine T. Diggs

Oct. 6, 1932 - Nov. 1, 2020

DECATUR - Forrestine T. Diggs, Decatur, IL passed away in her sleep from COVID-19 related heart, lung and pneumonia complications on November 1, 2020. She was a member and Deaconess of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church for over 35 years serving on many ministries.

Forrestine was born in Denmark, TN (near Jackson) in Madison County Tennessee October 6, 1932 the oldest of five brothers and sisters; attended school in Jackson and graduated from Merry High School. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from Lane College in 1956.

While attending Lane College she met, fell in love, and married Cornelius Diggs (dec. Jan 2019) in August 1956. They eventually settled in Decatur in 1962, both as elementary teachers in the Decatur Public School system. With a 29-year teaching career "Mrs. Diggs" as her students called her taught second grade at Washington and Southeast Elementary schools impacting hundreds of young minds.

She was active in civic organizations including the Women's Progressive Club, Frontiers Women's Auxiliary, LINKS, the Illinois Education Association and others.

Forrestine leaves behind to cherish her life son Michael G. Diggs (Angelia); grandsons: Timothy M. Diggs (Jennifer) and children of Champlin, MN, and Raymond D.W. Hess and children of Decatur, IL; granddaughter Rachelle K. Diggs of Decatur; first cousins: Janet Bunch and Loretta Jones of Decatur; a very special sister and best friend Earline Douglas (Charles) of Foster City, CA; brother James Theus of Colorado Springs, CO; and many other relatives and friends. Preceding her in death were husband Cornelius; parents Howard and Sylvester; brother Anthony; sister Eula Mae, and beloved daughter Traci Diggs of Morrisville, NC.

Keeping with social distance requirements a memorial service will be held at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 530 W. Mound Rd., Decatur, IL on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Family visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers we ask you donate in Forrestine's name to the Antioch Christian Academy through Antioch MB Church.

The family of Forrestine Diggs has entrusted Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Decatur with the funeral arrangements. Please view her obituary, and share memories and condolences at www.moranandgoebel.com.

The family would like to thank all those who cared for Forrestine over the last weeks of her life; the Doctors and Nurses in ER and COVID-19 Unit and staff, Moran & Goebel Funeral Home…and others too many to name. God Bless!