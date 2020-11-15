Larry Belskamper

Dec. 3, 1959 - Nov. 12, 2020

MACON - Larry Belskamper, 60, of Macon, IL passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.

He was born on December 3, 1959 in Decatur, IL to David and Mary (Warner) Belskamper. He married the love of his life Kim Stombaugh on September 8, 1979.

Surviving are his wife, Kim; children: Morgan (Ryan) Spears of Bloomington, IL and Luke (Erika) Belskamper of Findlay, IL; his most recent pride and joy, his granddaughter Madelyn Spears; his mother Mary Belskamper; and three sisters: Karen (David) Wilbur, Sharon (Tim) Carlson, and Julie (Dick) Baldwin; father-in-law, Howard Stombaugh; and his wife's siblings: Terry (Sue) Stombaugh, Ron(Carol) Stombaugh, Brenda (Don) Tankersley, and Rick (Denise) Stombaugh; and a number of nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews that he loved very much. He was preceded in death by his father, David Belskamper; brother, Lonnie and mother-in-law, Donnabelle Stombaugh.

Larry worked for many years at Decatur Sheet Metal. He more recently worked for Morgan Distributing Inc., and was proud to be a part of the MDI family.

Larry was an avid outdoorsman. He could often be found at the lake, hunting and fishing with his sons and hunting buddies, water skiing, and enjoying time with friends and family. His sister Sharon was his best friend, and between the two of them, there wasn't a "10 minute project" they couldn't complete. She lovingly and tirelessly assisted in caring for him throughout his illness, and especially in the final days. He was a long-time member of the Macon United Methodist Church and his faith was strong. He was also a South Macon Township Trustee. The most important thing in his life was his family, he loved them well, and they will miss him dearly.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at South Macon Cemetery in Macon, IL. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cancer Care Specialists of IL, Macon United Methodist Church, or the South Macon Fire Department. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Ben Esparaz, Dr. Desi Dennis, Dr. Scott Bilyeu, and the caring staff at Cancer Care.