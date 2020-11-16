Phyllis Jean (Bowen) Stiehl

Sept. 13, 1924 - Nov. 12, 2020

URBANA - Phyllis Jean (Bowen) Stiehl, 96, of Urbana, formerly of Atwood, passed away at 7:05 p.m., Thursday, November 12, 2020 at University Rehabilitation Center, Urbana.

She was born on September 13, 1924 at Jarman Hospital, Tuscola, IL, the daughter of Anna Mae Dorjahn and Fred Horton Bowen. She married G. Jay Stiehl on September 29, 1946 in Decatur, IL. He preceded her in death on September 25, 2006.

Mrs. Stiehl attended Central Grade School near Garrett, IL, graduated from Atwood Township High School in 1942 and graduated cum laude from Millikin University, Decatur, IL with a bachelor's degree in music education in 1946. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority, Phi Kappa Phi honorary, Sigma Alpha Iota National Music sorority and member-at-large/life member of Beta Sigma Phi International. She was a member of the Stephen A. Douglas Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Tuscola, life member of the Douglas County Museum Association and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, James Reeder Post #770 in Atwood. She was a homemaker, a "farmer's helper" and member of St. John Lutheran Church in Champaign.

Mrs. Stiehl was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

She is survived by her sons: Robert (Barbara) Stiehl of Urbana and James (Martha) Stiehl of Salem, grandchildren: Amanda (Benjamin) Kleinman of Chicago, Emily Stiehl (Brian Ziebart) of Chicago, Melanie (David) Rosin of East Lansing, MI, Kurt (Heidi) Stiehl of Los Gatos, CA and Henry Stiehl of Milwaukee, WI, great-grandchildren, Phoebe Kleinman, Violet Stiehl, Zachary Rosin, Isabel Stiehl and Theodore Ziebart.

The family wishes to thank University Rehabilitation Center and Carle Hospice for their care and support of Phyllis.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Mackville Cemetery, Atwood, IL with Pastor Jeff Caithamer officiating. Those in attendance are requested to wear face masks and observe social distancing.

Memorials and donations may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 509 South Mattis Ave., Champaign, IL 61821

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood, IL is entrusted with the arrangements.