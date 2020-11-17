Robert Hackl

April 30, 1929 - Nov. 13, 2020

SAVOY - Robert Hackl, 91, passed from this world to his eternal reward on November 13, 2020, in Savoy. He was born in Springfield, IL on April 30, 1929, the son of Robert and Margaret Mohr Hackl. He leaves his wife of 65 years, Mary Shaw Hackl, and three daughters: Belinda (Bruce) Millis, Myra Gillespie, and Melissa (John) Tate. Also surviving are grandchildren: Adam (Jenny) Millis, Andy (Whitney) Millis, Austin Millis, Michael (Nicky) Smith, Liz Smith, Alec (Kenzie) Gillespie, Ben Tate (Nikki) and Sara Tate (Jamie). Surviving great-grandchildren: Nikki Jones, Piper Wolfe, Jeremiah, Aubrey and Kennedy Millis, Maddox Holstein and Nicolas Smith; his brother Ron Hackl, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jack and Richard Hackl, grandson Will Tate, and a niece and nephew.

Bob graduated from Millikin University and earned a Master of Divinity from Evangelical Theological Seminary. He served United Methodist churches in Oakwood/Hillery, Prairie Chapel, Elliott, Roberts UCC, Argenta, Potomac and Northeast Parish, Bismarck, and Ridge Farm/Georgetown, retiring in 1991. He was the minister at the Windsor of Savoy, where they live, preaching through October.

Throughout his life he touched many people. He performed countless marriages, baptisms and funerals. He and his wife, Mary loved to travel. Together they spent countless hours watching their grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up. In addition to ministering, he was a substitute in the classroom, started a food pantry always had a garden, took great pride in his beautiful lawn, led many trips for senior citizens, supported the Illini, and volunteered. He never met a stranger. He understood and appreciated the small town life. Wherever he went, he filed the space with laughter and smiles. He was loved and appreciated by so many.

Rev. Marc Brown will lead a private service; a memorial service will be held later. Memorials may be made to Savoy United Methodist Church, 3002 West Old Church Road, Champaign IL 61822 or Preachers' Aid Society and Benefit Fund, PO Box 19207 Springfield IL 62794.

Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy is assisting with arrangements (www.morganmemorialhome.com).