Pearl M. Crawford

Feb. 20, 1925 - Nov. 10, 2020

MONTICELLO - Pearl M. Crawford, 95, of Monticello, entered into the loving arms of Jesus at 6:38 p.m. on November 10, 2020 at Carle Hospital, Urbana.

Pearl was born on February 20, 1925 in De Land, IL to Fate Edward and Vercie (Collins) Henderson. She married Charles E. Crawford on November 7, 1942 in Monticello, IL. As a young bride, Pearl followed Charley through his Army training from base to base working at local diners and odd jobs to earn her keep just so she could be near Charley, even if they couldn't really be together much. She returned to Monticello when he was sent overseas to fight in WWII. After the war, they were reunited and decided to settle down in Monticello and buy the only home they ever lived in as a couple. Pearl remained there for over 74 years. Pearl and Charley had a very loving, happy marriage and were two of the most content people you would ever meet. They worked together as a team and would laugh and say that Pearl did the "head" work and Charley did the "hard" work. Pearl and Charley were loving and devoted parents to their only daughter, Judy. Pearl's beloved Charles entered Heaven before her on February 6, 2015.

Pearl worked at Fashion Cleaners and thoroughly enjoyed working in the home goods department of Kaiser's Department Store. Growing up in the Great Depression, Pearl always knew how to stretch a dollar by canning and sewing and saving for things of quality that her family needed. She enjoyed taking long walks, listening to music, visiting with friends and family and tending to her beautiful flower garden. She and Charley went on several group bus tours to visit different parts of the country. Pearl was an avid reader and it was difficult to keep her in reading material. If she really loved a book she would read it over and over again! Her all time favorite book was the Bible. Taped inside the Bible that Charles gave her was a clipping that read, "All my life I've loved books, but the Bible was the only book that ever loved me back." Pearl and Charley attended the First Church of the Nazarene for many years and were most recently members of the First Christian Church. Pearl counted her blessings every single day and exuded grace and kindness. Pearl loved God and her family so very much and was a prayer warrior.

Those left to cherish Pearl's memory are her daughter, Judy Primmer and devoted son-in-law, Bob of Monticello. Her grandsons: Robert "Bobby" and wife, Juana Primmer of Royal Palm Beach, FL and Steve and wife, Jeannine Primmer of Monticello. Those that call her Grammy: Antonella Primmer of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Mike, Karin and Valery Gonzales of Boynton Beach, FL, Marco, Cynthia, and Isabella Hernandez of Williamsburg, VA, Kathryn "Kat" and Addison Primmer both of Monticello. She is also survived by her siblings: Mary (George) Burton and Betty Franklin both of Champaign, Juanita (Vernon) Roy of Tucson, AZ, Rev. Charles Henderson of Georgia and Margaret Lane of Lodge, along with many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Charles Crawford; parents Fate and Vercie Henderson; brother, Lawrence Henderson; sisters: Carolyn Ensign and Barbara Wildman and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Max and Jewel Crawford.

A private family service will be held and interment in Monticello Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Kirby Medical Center or Arbor Rose.

The family would like to thank neighbors, Michelle and Marilyn Bealor for planting and tending to Pearl's flower garden when she was no longer able. Gina Shreve (Cleaning Queen) whose visits she looked forward to every other week and who helped keep the Crawford home spotless for the last seven years. Also, for the many Peace Meals volunteers who brought joy through their visits the last several years.

