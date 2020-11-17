Mary Jo Comerford

May 14, 1940 - Nov. 14, 2020

DECATUR – Having used up her time and space, Mary Jo Comerford moved beyond this life on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

She was born on May 14, 1940, to Erlene McCormick and Lawrence Vail in Decatur, IL, and married John R. Comerford on May 5, 1962. John preceded her in death on March 30, 2014. Her children are: Rob and his wife Carla, Steve and his wife Renee, Mike and his wife Jean, Ann, and Katey and her partner Jason. Her grandchildren are: David, Eileen, Evan, Samantha, Jack, Maggie, Elaine, Louise, and Catherine. Her brother is David (Diane) Vail, and her sister is Betsy (Mike) Barker. Her sister-in-law is Joann (Richard) Sager and her brother-in-law is Tim (Linda) Comerford.

Mary Jo was a registered nurse and an Alcoholism family counselor at St. Mary's Hospital and a parish nurse at Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church, all roles that she loved. Most recently, she was a member of the Macon County Criminal Justice Group, Illinois People's Action, Compassionate Decatur, Study Class, Pink Smoke, a spiritual journey group, a book club, Persistent Sisters, and the Back Row Irish.

For companionship on her journey, Mary Jo wanted to express gratitude to her wonderful family and friends, as well as to everyone whose life touched hers. She deeply appreciated and cherished how each was a precious part of the fabric of her life.

To honor her time with us, all will be invited when it is safe to gather to enjoy some beautiful music and the company of special people. She asks that everyone bring a bit of bread/food to break and share as a testament to the sacrament of life that she so loved. She hopes that all laugh and hug a lot. She also hopes that you keep her family in your hearts and that you love one another through the easy and through the challenging times.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Rock Springs Conservation Area or The Decatur Public Library.

With the help of Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, her body has been donated for scientific study. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.