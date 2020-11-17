Winifred Ann Bell Shelton

March 11, 1930 - Nov. 13, 2020

DECATUR - Winifred Ann Bell Shelton, 90, died on November 13, 2020, at Lincolnshire Place in Decatur.

She was born March 11, 1930, in Champaign, IL, to William and Ruth (Hoffhines) Bell. Winnie and Ronald Shelton were married July 11, 1953. After Ron's military service in Virginia, they returned to Champaign County where their daughters Deborah and Kathleen were born. The family moved to Decatur in 1960 when Ron began teaching mathematics at Millikin University. In addition to providing a loving and welcoming home, Winnie did part-time secretarial work at Millikin, then became the Box Office Manager for the Kirkland Fine Arts Center. As a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Winnie enjoyed singing in the choir, playing the piano and the fellowship of many friends. Family, friends and Millikin students were always welcome at the Shelton home. Winnie fed many college students over the years. She was also a dedicated sender of cards until her health prevented her from doing so. After raising her children, Winnie devoted several years to the care of her mother-in-law, mother and husband in their final illnesses. She was secure in her faith in Jesus and that a heavenly home awaited her.

Winnie is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law: Deborah and Forrest Fisher of Lincoln City, OR, and Kathleen and Ray Bauer of Plainfield, IL; granddaughters and their husbands: Stephanie and George Matthew of Beaverton, OR, and Melody and Cris Mikkelsen of Oklahoma City; grandson and his wife Bryan Sewell and McKenzie of Chicago; three great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Betty McGhee of Oak Park, IL, one niece and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Winnie's family would especially like to thank the staff of Primrose Retirement Community and Lincolnshire Place, Mary Ann Knabel, Kathy Parrish and Sandy Peterson for their continued care for her and visits in her final years.

There will be a private graveside service. Memorials are suggested to Tabernacle Baptist Church or Millikin University.

Please share your condolences and memories of Winnie by visiting www.moranandgoebel.com.