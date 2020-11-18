Menu
Robert "Gail" Barnes
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020

Robert "Gail" Barnes

Jan. 21, 1927 - Nov. 14, 2020

DECATUR - Robert "Gail" Barnes was born January 21, 1927 in Mt. Auburn, IL, peacefully passed away November 14, 2020 at home with family present in Decatur, IL. He was the son of Bertie M. and Marie Barnes (Barnett). He married Cleta Rae Mills January 19, 1947 in Clinton, IL. Robert was a retired WWII Veteran Army Reserves CWO3, Lifetime member of Reserve Officers Association, Member IBEW Local 146, American Legion Post 2008 Forsyth, and Decatur Obedience Training Club (DOTC).

He was the Owner of Barnes Electric in Decatur for 32 years.

He is survived by his daughter Marta Jones (Barnes) and husband Mike Jones; daughter-in-law Betty Barnes; granddaughter Jami M. Markov (Barnes) and husband Jeko Markov; great grandchildren: Sylas Petar Markov and Tristan Michael Rae Markov; step-grandchildren: Saundra Dorothy, Shauna Hall (Dorothy) and husband Mark Hall; step great grandchildren: Maddie Hall and Sadie Dorothy; and good friends: Maurice Banks, Ruth, Marylin, Louise, and Delores.

He was preceded by his wife Cleta Rae; son Robert "Bob" M. Barnes; parents; best friend Mary Puglsey; three sisters and one brother; and friends Jim and Ruth Bollhorst.

No Visitation – private graveside services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Macon County Honor Guard or Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Marta and Family. So very sorry for the loss of your Father. I have so many fond memories spent with your families. I can visualize them all greeting your Dad in Heaven. Sending you Hugs Marta,
Marcia Parr
November 18, 2020