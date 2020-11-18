Menu
Search
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
George Springman
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020

George Springman

Nov. 10, 1935 - Nov. 15, 2020

DECATUR - George Springman, 85, of Decatur, IL, passed away November 15, 2020, at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

Private burial will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Riverton, IL. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL, will be handling the arrangements.

George was born November 10, 1935, in Brownstown, IL, the son of Thurman W. Springman and Hazel Evelyn (Breese) Springman. He married Dorothea Martha (Schmauks) March 1960 in Germany. She preceded him in death on February 17, 2020.

George retired from PPG and was a U.S. Army veteran.

He is survived by his children: Christina Springman of Mt. Zion, IL, Sonja Springman of Pahrump, NV; grandchildren: Breanna McCoy of Urbana, Connor McCoy of Decatur; sister Elizabeth Bantner of Morganfield, KY; brother Richard Springman of Mt. Zion; sister Elaine Radabaugh of Olympia, WA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Dorothea, and one brother Frank.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.