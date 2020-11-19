David "Stubby" R. Shreve, Sr.

June 2, 1941 - Nov. 17, 2020

LEETONIA, Ohio – David "Stubby" R. Shreve Sr., 79, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his home. He was born June 2, 1941 in Litchfield, IL, son of the late William and Marie L. (Plopper) Shreve.

David worked at B&E (Quaker Auto Parts). He was a member of Gun Slingers Motorcycle Club in Decatur, IL. David loved motorcycles, fishing, and especially his grandkids.

Survivors include his son, David R. Shreve, Jr. of Salem; daughter, Lynn Furlong of Winona; two sisters: Sue Shreve and Melissa Hale; brother, Gene Shreve; two grandchildren: Preston Furlong and Cheyenne Shreve.

Besides his parents, his siblings: William, Gary and Jane Shreve and a granddaughter, Chelsea Furlong also preceded him in death.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

