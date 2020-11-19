Donna Lea Ferguson

Oct. 19, 1938 - Nov. 16, 2020

DECATUR - Donna Lea Ferguson was born on October 19, 1938 and she departed this world on November 16, 2020 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Donna spent her years working as a childcare teacher and a housewife. Donna loved spending time with all her family and friends. Some of her best memories were visiting other countries!

She was blessed with seven children, many grandkids and great-grandkids. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Ferguson; her parents; and siblings.

She is going to be greatly missed and she was loved by so many.

Our family would like to give a special thank you to every person that worked on the COVID-19 floor at DMH while Donna was there.

We will have a closed memorial on Friday at 2:00 p.m. with no visitation prior.

Please contact Graceland Fairlawn in Decatur, Illinois with any condolences.