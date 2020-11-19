SuzAnne Parrott

Sept. 22, 1950 - Nov. 14, 2020

LOVINGTON – SuzAnne Parrott, 70, of Lovington, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her home. SuzAnne was born September 22, 1950 in Hillsboro, IL, daughter of James Robert and Roxie LaVerne (Cheatham) Davis. She is survived by her sons, Cameron (Beth) Parrott of Charleston, Terry Parrott of Wildwood, MO, Jim (Felicia) Parrott of Lovington, and Rob (Shayla) Parrott of Lovington; daughter, Monica (Brandon) Ashley of Alexandria, KY; thirteen grandchildren, and two brothers, John Davis and Gary (Carla) Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents and one granddaughter.

SuzAnne was a devoted mother and grandmother.

It was SuzAnne's wish to be cremated. Due to the restrictions in place because of COVID-19, the family has chosen to hold services at a later date, so they may include extended family and dear friends.

If you would like to send a card or flowers, they may be sent to Harper-Swickard Funeral Home, 720 Monroe, Charleston, IL 61920 or online condolences may be left at: hsckfh.com. Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in SuzAnne's name.