John Michael Betscher

August 30, 1957 - Nov. 14, 2020

DECATUR - John Michael Betscher died November 14, 2020 in Decatur, IL at the age of 63.

John was born to Wauneta and John J. Betscher on August 30, 1957 in Columbus, OH. He grew up in Greenville, IL, graduating from Greenville High School in 1975 and Millikin University in 1979 with a degree in Accounting.

John was an entrepreneur to his very core, pursuing opportunities in private businesses around Decatur, always with an eye towards new challenges in which to pour his endless energy. Sleep, meals and bathroom breaks had to be scheduled as second thoughts on his to-do list.

John was married to Sally Madden of Decatur from 1983 until 2001, and they have six children. Later in his life, John and Shelley Phillips enjoyed many years together and shared a home in Mt. Zion.

John lived life fully and enjoyed his time with family and friends. He was a hard-working and generous man; gregarious with strangers and always willing to help others. John's days were largely filled with hours of work interspersed with humorous, personal contact with so many. Those who knew him were left realizing they'd met a one-of-a-kind man.

John is survived by his partner, Shelley Phillips, and their beloved pets, Rollo and Violet; his children: Maggie (Mickey) Chabak, Julie (Eric) McClelland, Natalie (Kyle) Orne, and Morgan, Jeff and Colton Betscher. He leaves six grandchildren: Laken and Quinn Chabak, Nicholas and Crosby McClelland, and Calvin and Addison Orne. He is also survived by his siblings: Anne Betscher, Paul Betscher, Susan Peterson, and Josie McGrory, and a host of nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Due to current restrictions, services for John Betscher will be private. For those who wish, memorials may be made to the Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation.

