William E. "Bill" Wright

Sept. 30, 1946 - Nov. 17, 2020

DECATUR - William E. "Bill" Wright, 74, of Decatur, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

Bill was born September 30, 1946 in Arkansas. He previously employed at Thrall Car and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Bill married Deborah Bachstein on July 3, 1981.

Bill is survived by his wife Debbie; children: Kristie Hargrave, Stephen Davis, Dennis Burdine, Polly Higgins, and Sterling Wright; sister: Shirley Higgins; six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic no services are planned at this time. Cards and flowers will be accepted at 305 S. 23rd Place Decatur, IL, 62521.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff, 515 W. Wood St., Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.