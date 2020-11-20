Nancy Carole Elsea (nee Kaltenbach)

June 16, 1936 - Nov. 14, 2020

FORT SMITH, Arkansas - Nancy Carole Elsea (nee Kaltenbach), 84, passed away on November 14, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. in Ft. Smith, AR. Nancy was born on June 16, 1936 in Decatur, IL to Herman and Letha (Rawling) Kaltenbach. She married on June 4, 1966 in Decatur to William "Bill" Elsea and she lived in Sallisaw, moving there in 1999.

She is survived by a son, Bill and his wife, Rita of Decatur, IL; brother, Glen and his wife, Wanda Kaltenbach of Decatur, IL; sister, Marilyn and her husband, Dick Ater of Sallisaw; grandchildren: Rachel, Paige, Riley, and Quinn; great granddaughters: Holly and Gracie; great great granddaughter, Alaysia; nieces and nephews: Jackie and her husband, Brad Nash of Sallisaw, Angie and her husband, Ken Brown of Woodland Park, CO, Glenda and her husband, Greg Smith of Decatur, IL, Rita and her husband, Stan Hogan of Macon, IL, Michael Kaltenbach of Manhattan, NY; great nephew, Bailey and his wife, Cheyenne Nash of Sallisaw.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a brother, Dick and son, Jeff.

Memorial services for Nancy Elsea will be held in Oklahoma on November 29, 2020 and in Decatur, IL on December 6, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 5:00 p.m. at the Harristown Township Hall. For details call: (217) 791-3512.