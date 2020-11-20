Irma Flynn

Oct. 27, 1924 - Nov. 6, 2020

DECATUR - Irma Flynn, 96, of Decatur, passed away on November 6, 2020 at Imboden Creek Living Center, Decatur.

Irma was born to Fred and Marie Rakowski on October 27, 1924 in Milwaukee, WI. Irma was the third of four daughters and grew up in Milwaukee during the depression. She had a strong connection to Milwaukee and to her extended family who mainly stayed in Milwaukee. Irma and Eugene would visit Milwaukee several times a year and would always visit with their children at Christmas.

Irma met her husband, Eugene Flynn, during World War II. They started corresponding to each other and when Eugene returned to Wisconsin after the war, they began their relationship in person. They were married in Milwaukee on June 12, 1948.

Irma attended business college and had several jobs in Milwaukee before she and Eugene decided to move to Decatur, IL in 1955. Irma and Eugene bought the Smith Tire Company along with a business colleague, Warren Kampmeier. Eugene ran the Smith Tire Company with Irma along his side until a stroke forced Eugene to sell the business to their son Terrence. After raising her three children, Timothy, Terrence and Trudy, Irma began a career as a Real Estate Salesperson and was a very successful agent for several agencies in Decatur. For many years Irma knew every house on the market in Decatur. She finished her career at Lyle Campbell and Sons in 2010.

Irma was very active in Decatur. She volunteered at St. Patrick's Church and was a member of many community organizations promoting Decatur as a great place to live and work. She loved Decatur and enjoyed walking in Fairview Park which was very close to her house. She and Eugene belonged to South Side Country Club and were active tennis and golf members. She also enjoyed playing cards and played both bridge and a game called Sheepshead with her family in Milwaukee and taught the game to her children and others in Decatur. Irma and Eugene had a rich social life that included many great friends in Decatur and many others across the United States that they met through their travels.

Irma is survived by three children: Timothy and his wife Ilene of Montpelier, VT, Terrence and his wife Susan of Decatur, and Trudy and her husband Kevin of Alexandria, MN; five grandchildren and one great grandchild. Irma was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene.

The family would like to thank the staff at Imboden Creek Living Center for the excellent care they gave Irma and for their support and kindness.

A celebration of Irma's life will be held at a later date. The family of Irma Flynn has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur, IL with her funeral arrangements. Please view her obituary and share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.