Brandon David Warnick

Feb. 22, 1985 - Nov. 11, 2020

ASSUMPTION - Brandon David Warnick, age 35 of Assumption was tragically taken from us in a railroad accident at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 near Tuscola, IL.

A visitation and prayer service to celebrate Brandon's life will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at Heartland Community Church (3253 N, Brush College Road Decatur, IL 62526). Pastor Joe Bowman will be officiating. Memorials may be made to Brandon's Family c/o Kathy Warnick. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Brandon was born February 22, 1985 in Decatur son of Robert K. and Kathy M. Owens Warnick. He graduated in 2002 from Meridian High School. Brandon was an avid NASCAR Fan and had a love of photography and drawing. He had an interest in trains at an early age and realized his dream of being an Engineer. He worked for WATCO Railroad Company at the time of his passing.

He is survived by his mother, Kathy Warnick; brother, John Warnick, of Strasburg, IL; sister, Amy Keeling of Astoria, OR; and his dogs Tater Tot and Pork Chop.

He was preceded in death by his father in 2015.

Brandon had a Big Heart and a Lead Foot. He is very much loved and will be deeply missed.

Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.