Dorothy M. Mitchell

June 3, 1936 - Nov. 17, 2020

DECATUR - Dorothy M. Mitchell, 84, of Decatur, IL, passed away November 17, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Private family visitation and services will be Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL. Memorials may be made to Cancer Care Specialists, Alzheimer's Association, or Project Read.

Dorothy was born June 3, 1936 in Alton, IL, the daughter of Leroy and Ida Maria (Phillips) Sutton. She married Reese Otis Mitchell on January 15, 1955, in Carlinville, IL. He preceded her in death on January 9, 2011.

Dorothy was a member of Gilead Baptist Church in Hettick, IL. She was a supervisor at Enterprise School, enjoyed reading and flower gardening, making strawberry jelly and especially loved her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.

She is survived by her children: Kerry R. Mitchell and wife Pamela, of Decatur, IL, Barb J. Mitchell and Rich Pease, of Decatur, Chad N. Mitchell and wife Gail, of Forsyth; grandchildren: Evan Mitchell and wife, Whitney, Kylie Gaitros and husband, Matthew, Taylor Mitchell, Pete Mitchell; great-granddaughter Dixie Mitchell.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister Betty.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
