Tom R. Dickes

July 16, 1927 - Nov. 11, 2020

MARATHON, Florida - Tom R. Dickes, 93, of Marathon, FL (formerly of Decatur, IL), passed away on November 11, 2020.

Tom was born in Findlay, OH on July 16, 1927 to Leontine and Cleo Dickes. He graduated from Findlay HS (Ohio); was a proud alum of The Ohio State University; and a veteran of the US Navy. Tom met and married the love of his life, Sue Foltz, in Decatur, IL. They shared 68 wonderful years together.

Tom taught high school (mathematics) in Ohio where he also enjoyed coaching basketball. In 1956 Tom and Sue moved back to Decatur and Tom began his long and fulfilling career with Christy-Foltz, Inc., serving as both President and Chairman. As a small business owner Tom cherished his work family and believed their hard work and commitment was invaluable to the success of the company. He truly valued his business relationships, especially the friendship, kindness, and dedication of his successor, Hal Schinzler, Jr. While in Decatur, Tom was very active in the community. He served on many boards, most notably, as Chairman of The First National Bank (now Busey); Chairman of the Millikin University Board of Trustees; and President of Central Illinois Builders of AGC.

An avid reader, Tom was a lifelong learner. He had a deep love of the water and was an accomplished yachtsman. Tom and Sue had the joy of completing a circumnavigation in their own boat - a trip of a lifetime spanning 3 1/2 years and more than 33,000 nautical miles. Whether canoeing on the Sangamon, cruising in Canada or sailing in Honduras, Dad shared his love of the water with us and we are grateful for those many happy family memories. He loved golf, college football and basketball, the company of his wonderful friends, and most of all, his family. Tom lived life to the fullest and blessed so many with his generous, loving, fun spirit, and his sense of adventure. He will be deeply missed.

Tom is survived by this wife, Sue; daughter, Kim Kenney (Fred), Decatur, IL and their children: Thomas (Molly), Kyle Buchta (John), and Craig (Jessie Kirk); son, Geoff Dickes (Jamie), Palm Coast, FL and their daughter, Laylah; great grandchildren: Addison Kenney and Graham Buchta; brother-in-law, Ray Beekman, Findlay, OH. He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Beekman and his brother, Robert Dickes.

A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Millikin University, Decatur, IL.