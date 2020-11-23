Shirley Ann Bond

Sept. 6, 1936 - Nov. 12, 2020

MT. ZION - Shirley Ann Bond, 84, of Mt. Zion, formerly of Bethany, passed away 7:11 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Heritage Manor in Mt. Zion.

Graveside memorial services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Marrowbone Township Cemetery, Bethany. Face masks are suggested and please practice social distancing for the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Christian Church in Bethany or to the Marrowbone Township Library.

Shirley was born September 6, 1936 in Kilgore, TX, the daughter of Theadore R. and Eva Lena (Medley) Poynter. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Bethany.

Shirley is survived by her children: Darrell J. (Jesse) Bond Jr., Janice (Harvey) Brophy, Dana (Kim) Maisel, Greg (Patti) Bond; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Tennie (Charles) Caldwell, and her Special nephew, Chuck (Rachelle) Caldwell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell J Bond Sr.; son, Douglas Everett Bond; brothers: Ted Poynter and Jack Poynter; sisters: Inez Cowling and Dottie Bennett.

