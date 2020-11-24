Leroy Willmirth

Aug. 29, 1925 - Nov. 20, 2020

KNOXVILLE - Leroy Willmirth, 95, of Knoxville, IL, formerly of Decatur, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020.

Leroy was born in Decatur, IL on August 29, 1925, the son of Amos and Ruby (Gray) Willmirth.

He married Norma Jean Bertsch on May 24, 1947. She preceded him in death on September 30, 2020. He was also preceded in death by his parents; brother: George Edward; daughter: Sharon Kaye; and son-in-law: Michael Martakis.

He is survived by daughters: Linda (John) Burris of Dahinda, IL and Patricia (Bruce) Alleman of Sun City, AZ; six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Leroy proudly served our country in the US Navy during WWII. He served on the USS Franklin as a Signalman. He served from May, 1943 to August 29, 1947.

He was a 50 year member of the Central Laborer's Union. He was employed by L.E. Devore Construction for many years and he retired from Bodine Sewer, Inc.

Leroy was an avid Chicago Cubs and Illini basketball fan. One of his greatest joys was in 2016 as he watched the Cubs win the World Series. In his leisure time, he did beautiful needlework and enjoyed playing cards every night with his wife for many years. He and Norma enjoyed taking the Grandchildren on trips for their High School graduation gift.

Graveside Services for Leroy will be held at 12:30 PM, Friday, November 27, at Graceland Cemetery with US Navy military honors. Visitation will be 11:00 – 12:00 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Because of current restrictions, crowd size will be limited to 10 people in the funeral home at any time, with face masks required and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Courtyard Estates of Knoxville, 415 E. Main St., Knoxville, IL 61448.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.