Frederick J. Burgener

June 12, 1951 - Nov. 20, 2020

MOWEAQUA - Frederick J. Burgener, 69, of Moweaqua, died November 20, 2020 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Little Flock Baptist Church, Moweaqua, IL. Visitation will be from 11:00 – 1:00, prior to service time. Please wear masks and practice social distancing. Memorials may be made to Little Flock Baptist Church or Central A&M Foundation. Burial will be in Little Flock Cemetery, Moweaqua, IL.

Fred was born on June 12, 1951 in Decatur, IL, the son of Harry W. and Mary K. (Porter) Burgener. He married Sylvia "Sue" A. Grady on April 1, 1972 in Lovington, IL. She survives.

Fred was a member and trustee of Little Flock Baptist Church of Moweaqua. He served as a trustee for Flat Branch Cemetery and was a farmer. Fred also worked as a contractor at ADM for 31 years.

Surviving is his wife, Sue; sons: Matthew Burgener, Joshua (Amber) Burgener, and Nicholas (Ashley) Burgener all of Moweaqua, IL; daughter, Melissa (Ryan) Hopkins of Arcola, IL; grandchildren: Lauren, Andrew, Mallory, Brycen, Austin, Lindsay, Jilyan, Reagan, Lane, Eleanor and Conrad; brothers: Haldon (Janet) Burgener of Moweaqua, IL and Gerald Burgener of Arizona; sister, Elizabeth (Jerry) Patton of Mahomet, IL; and several nieces and a nephew.

Preceding him in death are his parents; brother, David Burgener; and grandson, Lincoln.

Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com .


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Nov. 24, 2020.
