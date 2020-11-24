Menu
Judy Ann Grotte

Nov. 14, 1957 - Nov. 17, 2020

ARTHUR - Judy Ann Grotte, 63, of Arthur, IL passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Private family services will be held. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with arrangements.

Judy was born on November 14, 1957 in Litchfield, IL, the daughter of George J. and Mary Marie (Mehlberg) Reed. She married Gary R. Grotte on December 13, 1988. He preceded her in death on December 9, 2013.

Judy was a chef and a dietary manager for Avamere Assisting Living in St. Helens, OR and at the Arthur Home in Arthur, IL. She was a very talented painter and enjoyed crafts, billiards and bowling. Judy was a wonderful person who did so much for the residents at the Arthur Home.

Judy is survived by her daughters: Stanica (Kenneth) Barton of St. Helens, OR, Tamara Richards of Lovington, IL and Crystal (Jason) Kitchens of Springfield, IL; sisters: Betty Aubert of Dalton City, IL and Deborah Reed of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Isaac Barton and Clara Barton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers: George Reed and Larry Reed and her sister, Sandra Reed.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
